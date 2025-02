Sag Harbor Celebrates HarborFrost

Andrew, Joshua and Megan Conklin of Long Island Ice and Fuel Corp. Lisa Tamburini Bennett and Steve Long with Nacho Lisa Tamburini Bobby DePetris, Evy Ramunno Lisa Tamburini Carol Burke and Judge Edward Burke Lisa Tamburini Carolyn and Jim Benson Lisa Tamburini Chef Michael Mulcahy Lisa Tamburini Chris and Rob King Lisa Tamburini Durell Godfrey, Dan Rizzie and Susan Lazarus Lisa Tamburini Elsie Acevedo, Celia Domenech, Virginia DiGiacoma Lisa Tamburini Genevieve Villaflor, Grainne Coen, Marilyn Holstein Lisa Tamburini John and Carol Laffey Lisa Tamburini John and Honora Curran Lisa Tamburini Jule Kapoor, Julia DeLesia, Eva DeLesia and Maura Platz Lisa Tamburini Lanessa Elrod and Sophie Kudanian Lisa Tamburini Lisa Field and Denise O'Malley Lisa Tamburini Marilyn Holstein and Ellen DioGuardi (Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce) Lisa Tamburini Mary Ann Eddy and Genevieve Villaflor (Exec. Dir. Sag Harbor Cinema) Lisa Tamburini Reno Salsedo and James LaRocca Lisa Tamburini Rich Daly from Ice Memories Lisa Tamburini Rory McEvoy, Ellen DioGuardi, Kevin Minard Lisa Tamburini Steve Skoldberg Lisa Tamburini

Sag Harbor came alive with winter magic as HarborFrost drew crowds to enjoy a day of festive outdoor celebrations.

The event kicked off with an opening party at Sag Harbor Cinema for a Winter Taste of Sag Harbor, where attendees mingled and sampled local foods.

The event included ice carving demonstrations, live music performances and a grand finale fireworks display by Grucci.