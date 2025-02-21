South Fork Natural History Museum to Be Featured on CBS Saturday

The South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) in Bridgehampton will get some national attention on Saturday as it will be featured in an upcoming episode of Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin on CBS.

Airing Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11:30 a.m., the episode, titled “Cold-Stunned Turtles and Future Conservationists,” highlights SOFO’s conservation efforts, educational programs, and work with young environmental advocates.

Host Jeff Corwin, a renowned biologist and Emmy-winning conservationist, visits SOFO to explore its exhibits, nature trails, and hands-on initiatives that inspire environmental stewardship. The segment will spotlight SOFO’s efforts in rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and its Young Environmentalists Society (YES!), which engages youth in conservation projects.

“We are incredibly honored to be featured on Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin,” said Frank Quevedo, Executive Director at SOFO. “Jeff Corwin has been a passionate advocate for wildlife and conservation for decades, and we are thrilled to share our mission with a national audience. This episode will highlight not only the challenges faced by Long Island’s marine life but also the incredible work being done by our team and the next generation of conservationists.”

The episode provides a behind-the-scenes look at SOFO’s mission to connect people with nature and encourage environmental action. More information on SOFO is available at sofo.org.