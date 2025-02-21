Southampton Town Debates Energy Storage Facility Rules

A map of the proposed battery energy storage system in Hampton Bays

Residents voiced concerns regarding proposed changes to the Town of Southampton’s regulation of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in residential areas — with exceptions to smaller, household ones and strict limitations in industrial zones.

The discussion was the latest chapter in a lengthy deliberation that has included multiple moratoriums on BESS projects and the formation of a BESS steering committee to research the environmental, safety, and community impacts of the facilities. The board is now aiming to finalize the changes and hopes to lift the moratorium once it’s codified.

“We just don’t want to rush the end of the process after all the work we’ve put into it,” Southampton Councilmember Cyndi McNamara, the only board member involved since the moratorium was first enacted in mid-2023, said at the Feb. 11 board meeting.

She said the board is not seeking to extend the moratorium but wants to ensure new regulations are thoroughly examined before coming up for a vote.

Janice Sherer, the Town Planning and Development Administrator, provided an overview of the new regulations during the public hearing. BESS would be completely banned in residential areas, with the exception of ones less than 80 kilowatts which are only found in individual households.

For industrial zones, Sherer said there would be a tiered system to regulate the size of energy storage systems based on their capacity:

Tier 2: Systems producing between 600 kilowatts and 5 megawatts.

Tier 3: Systems producing between 5 and 19 megawatts would require a legislative approval process.

Projects larger than 19 megawatts require New York state involvement and become an application to the state’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

The changes also include avoidance areas to protect certain land, such as historic sites, culturally significant areas, and conservation zones, among many others. BESS projects would also be prohibited within 300 feet of residential property lines.

Residents and experts voiced concerns about the proposed modifications. One resident, Laura Zubulake, said, “We all know BESS causes fires, explosions, toxic air, toxic water, death and destruction.”

John Watson, a renewable energy developer, said strict zoning regulations would likely deter developers from pursuing BESS projects in Southampton.

The public hearing is open until the town board’s next regular meeting on February 25.