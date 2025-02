Southold Winterfest

The Southold Fourth Annual WinterFest was held on Main Road in Southold.

Artist Dan Bergin crafted life-size ice sculptures, including a WinterFest sponsor wall, a dragon, a flower vase and a lovebird’s heart.

The festival featured free food and beverage tastings, 50 exhibits, and performances by numerous musicians including DJ Phil, Greg Humphreys Band, The Hoodoo Loungers and the Macy’s Parade Wantagh American Legion Pipe Band.

Approximately 2,000 attendees explored offerings from 20 local merchants, participated in gift basket drawings and enjoyed complimentary samples from various restaurants and wineries.