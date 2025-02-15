Timothy Gilmartin Remembered for Commitment to Southampton

Timothy Gilmartin

Timothy Gilmartin, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend from Southampton, died on January 15. He was 51.

Timmy, as he was affectionately known, lived a life full of service, faith, and passion. He is deeply mourned by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born to David and Linda Gilmartin, Timmy grew up in Southampton and was a proud 1991 graduate of Mercy High School in Riverhead. He earned his undergraduate degree from The College of the Holy Cross in 1995 and his law degree from Hofstra Law School in 1999, where he met the love of his life, Kathleen Murray. They were married in September 2003 and shared a life full of love, laughter, and adventure.

Timmy was a committed member of the Southampton community. He served on the Tuckahoe School Board, giving his time and energy to the education of future generations. He was also an active and dedicated member of Sacred Hearts Church, where he and Kathleen participated in the Pre-Cana program for many years, helping couples prepare for marriage in their faith.

For the last several years, Timmy worked in the New York State Unified Court System, serving as a principal law clerk. He took great pride in his work, always striving to uphold justice with integrity and fairness.

Timmy’s enthusiasm for life was reflected in his many passions. He was a diehard fan of Notre Dame football—Go Irish—and North Carolina basketball—Go Tarheels. He was an effortlessly good golfer. In his later years, Timmy discovered a newfound love for metal detecting at Coopers Beach, which he often referred to as “hunting.” This hobby brought him immense joy and became a cherished part of his daily routine.

Timmy is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen, and their two beautiful daughters, Marin and Reagan, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his parents, David and Linda, his mother-in-law, Helen Murray, and his siblings: Rooney (Cherish), Billy, Patty (Shawn), Alicia (Russell), Danny (Megan), Brendan (Jennifer), Mike (Shaye), his sister-in-law, Kerrie Murray-Santare (Dennis), and brother-in-law, Michael Murray (Fiona). Timmy is also survived by a loving group of nieces and nephews: Hayden, Devin, Liam, Ryan, Anna, Kevin, Megan, Timmy, Paddy, Jack, Maddie, Declan, Aidan, Ryan, Gavin, Kieran, Gigi, Sean, Grace, and Connor.

Timmy’s family and friends will always remember him for his quick wit, infectious sense of humor, and unwavering kindness. He brought light and laughter to every room he entered, and his legacy of love, joy, and service will continue to inspire those who knew him.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Hearts Church in Southampton, NY, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Caron Treatment Center, Seafield Center, and the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Timmy’s family takes comfort in knowing he is now at peace, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.