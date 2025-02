Tom Hanks' Typewriter Collection Unveiled

The Church in Sag Harbor unveiled an exhibition showcasing 35 typewriters from the extensive collection of actor Tom Hanks.

The selection, personally chosen by Hanks from his collection of over 300 typewriters, highlighted key moments in the history of the typewriter.

Creative director Simon Doonan curated the event, blending playful design with historical reverence.