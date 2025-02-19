Police & Fire

Wading River Woman Took Bribes as Suffolk County Staffer, DA Says

A Wading River woman has been accused of taking a bribe in exchange for helping an individual cheat on an exam that applicants need to pass for Suffolk County to issue a vocational license.

Brianna Hassett pleaded not guilty on Feb.14 at Suffolk County court to charges of bribe receiving, falsifying business records, official misconduct and filing a false instrument with intent to defraud.

“The allegations in this case represent a shocking violation of the public trust, as this defendant is  accused of placing her own greed ahead of her duty as a public servant,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “My office will not tolerate corruption in any government agency or department.”  

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old woman accepted cash bribes and falsified paperwork for a home improvement license application through her employment as an office assistant at the Suffolk County Department of  Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs. In exchange for the bribes, Hassett provided questions and answers to the  proficiency examination and falsified insurance information on a license application, authorities said. 

Judge Edward J.  Hennessey released Hassett without bail and ordered she be monitored by the Department of Probation’s Pre-Trial  Supervision unit. She faces up to seven years in prison, if convicted.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Esteban  Bermudez of Hampton Bays, who is not a Suffolk employee, was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court March 5. He faces up to four years in prison. His attorney information was not immediately available.

“I have directed our Department of Labor  to undertake an extensive review of this employee’s work to ensure all permits filed are complete,  accurate and meet all legal requirements,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. 

Prosecutors urged anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Brianna Hassett to call the Suffolk County District  Attorney’s Office at 631-853-4626. 

