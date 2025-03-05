5 Candidates Running for 2 Greenport Village Seats

Village of Greenport holds its elections in March. (Getty Images)

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to challenge two incumbent Village of Greenport trustees who are seeking new four-year terms in the upcoming elections on March 18.

Deputy Mayor Mary Bess Phillips, who is in the commercial fishing industry, is seeking her sixth term on the Greenport Pride party line, and Trustee Julia Robins, a veteran of the real estate industry, is running for a fifth term on the Greenport United line.

The three candidates challenging them are political newcomers. Margaret Rose de Cruz, a chiropractor, masseuse and mental health counselor, is running on the All Hands CommUnity party line. Scott Hollid, who is reportedly a stay-at-home dad, is running on the Families First line. And Roric Tobin, an interior designer, is running on the Roric for Greenport line.

All five candidates are planning to share their positions on local issues during a Q&A discussion scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on March 6 at the Greenport School, 720 Front St. North Fork Audubon Society President Peggy Lauber will moderate the discussion.

Registered village voters will cast their ballots at the Village of Greenport Station One Firehouse, located at Third and South Streets in Greenport, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. March 18.

Elections in the other nine East End villages are held each June while the five town-level elections and races for the Suffolk County Legislature will be held in November.