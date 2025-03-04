Billy Joel Tour Hits 3 NYC-Area Stadiums in 2025

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel is set to make history this summer, becoming the first artist to play all three New York City-area sports stadiums in one season.

The longtime Hamptons resident will kick off his 2025 tour in Toronto before heading to Yankee Stadium on July 18, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 8, and Citi Field on Aug. 21. Of the three stadium shows, only MetLife is currently sold out.

“Each holds personal significance to me,” Joel told Billboard in a statement. “There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”

Following Joel’s Toronto show on March 15 (tickets still available), his tour goes to a sold out date at Detroit, MI’s Ford Field on March 29, the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on April 11, American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI on April 26 (tickets available), Charlotte, NC’s Bank of America Stadium on May 10 (tickets available), and Salt Lake City UT’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 23 (tickets available). Then Joel heads to Europe with sold out shows in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 7 and Liverpool, England on June 21.

A Pittsburgh, PA show on July 5 (tickets available) precedes his trio of stadium shows after that.

Joel’s record breaking Madison Square Garden residency came to an end in July of 2024.

Visit billyjoel.com/tour/ for the remaining dates and available tickets.