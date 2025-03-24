Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Fresno's Naked in the Desert

Didn’t go on spring break? One sip of Fresno Restaurant’s Naked in the Desert cocktail and you’ll be transported to Tulum, Mexico! Simple to make, and easy to sip.

Fresno’s Naked in the Desert

1 oz Sotol (northern Mexican spirit, made from agave-like plant) can sub mezcal

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Yellow Chartreuse, may substitute Strega

1 oz fresh lime juice

6 drops angostura bitters

Combine over ice. Shake vigorously and strain into coupe glass. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

“Sotol is kind of between mezcal and tequila. Less smoke than mezcal and more earth than tequila. I believe it will grow in popularity in the USA as mezcal has recently. I like the equal parts category of cocktails. Simple to make and easy to mix and match ingredients for different flavor profiles,” Fresno beverage director Quinton Burke says.

Fresno Restaurant is located at 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton. Call 631-324-8700 or visit fresnorestaurant.com.