Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Susan Kaufman, Author of 'Walk with Me Hamptons'

A Conversation with Susan Kaufman

Episode 223: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Susan Kaufman, author of Walk With Me Hamptons. The book captures the charm and beauty of the Hamptons beyond its celebrity filled reputation. Through stunning color photography, the book highlights classic shingle homes, rose-covered cottages, historic windmills, indie shops, and beaches.

