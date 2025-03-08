Hamptons Brush Fires Spark State of Emergency, Air National Guard Water Drops

106th Rescue Wing Fights Pine Barren Fire on March 8, 2025 (By New York National Guard)

The Air National Guard is dropping water onto a large brush fire in Westhampton on Saturday that sparked a state of emergency being issued for Suffolk County and the Town of Southampton.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the New York National Guard is providing air support by helicopter, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said fire departments from across Long Island as far away as Nassau County have responded, and Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore said first responders from all three levels of government are working together to extinguish the flames. Officials reported multiple road closures in the area as firefighters battle the blaze first reported at about 1 p.m.

“Our biggest problem is the wind,” Romaine told reporters during a news conference at the Westhampton Beach Fire Department firehouse, which is the command post for the effort. “It’s driving this fire.”

Romaine noted that 80 fire departments and 20 ambulance crews have responded with about 700 pieces of apparatus to fight the fire, which he said is two miles wide and two and a half miles wide.

Rudy Sunderland, the commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services (FRES), said the fire started in Center Moriches, spread to East Moriches and Eastport before making its way to Westhampton. The flames were extinguished in all of the communities except Westhampton, where the fire is about 50% contained, Sunderland said. He noted that two commercial structures were damaged, and one firefighter was hospitalized for treatment of second-degree burns to the face.

“We are actively working with local fire departments to contain the fire and ensure everyone remains out of harm’s way,” said Jeffery D. Cannet, commander of the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, which deployed an HH-60G Jolly Green II helicopter to assist in the response and evacuated personnel from the base as a precaution.

Moore, who issued a burn ban upon learning of the fire, said firefighters are relying on lessons learned from the historic Sunrise Fires that burned 3,000 areas of the Pine Barrens and Westhampton area 30 years ago this August.

“We are fortunate to have veteran firefighters among us who fought the 1996 fires,” she said. “Their experience, training, and dedication are invaluable in this fight, and we stand in full support of their efforts. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all firefighters, emergency responders, and volunteers who are working tirelessly to bring this fire under control.”

Southampton Town Police Commissioner James Kiernan said residents were not being evacuated as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

“There are no residents at this time that are in the line of fire,” he said, noting that police will call or knock on doors if the situation changes.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico pledged his town’s support to its neighbors to the east.

“We are in this together,” he said. “And that is why this is not going to become the fire of ’95.”

Sunrise Highway east of exit 62 and Speonk Riverhead Road were both closed due to the brush fires, according to the Southampton Town Police Department, which urged drivers to stay clear of the area and noted that additional road closures may occur “due to the ever-changing situation.”

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon noted that deputies have deployed drones to watch from the sky if the fire spreads further.

The blaze broke out after the National Weather Service issued a statement warning that conditions were ripe for fire to spread quickly on Saturday.

“The combination of low relative humidity values near 30% and northwest winds gusting 30 to 35 mph will create an elevated risk for fire spread across the region,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists warned in the statement. “Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.”

The cause of the fires was not immediately identified. The Suffolk County Fire Marshall will be investigating what ignited the blaze.

In her state of emergency, Moore noted that the “dry weather and high winds, along with damage to woodland areas caused by Southern Pine Beetle infestation, is exacerbating the conditions for dangerous wildfires.”

The governor deployed personnel from the Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, State Parks and the New York State Police to assist Suffolk’s response.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe,” Hochul said.

“I urge all residents to stay informed, follow emergency instructions, and prioritize their safety,” Moore added. “We will provide updates as the situation develops, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation during this critical time.”

Romaine noted that the fire was heading toward Quogue and it is not clear how quickly firefighters will be able to knock down the flames.

He said: “This is something that we’re gonna have to watch probably over the next few days.”