Jamie M. Ottati of Hampton Bays Remembered as Trailblazing Beautician

Jamie M. Ottati

Jamie M. Ottati, a trailblazing business entrepreneur, owning Jamie’s Body Shoppe in Hampton Bays and introducing seaweed wrap health treatments in the 1980s, died peacefully at her home in Hampton Bays on February 18. She was 77.

Born on April 22, 1947, to the parents of Harold and Abigail Blowes, in Astoria Queens, in her early years, Jamie was a tremendous athlete, participating in basketball, cheerleading, softball, racquetball and bowling. She also loved to dance and go on family vacations to Schenectady and Lake George.

As she became older, not only did she become a cat lady, but her hobbies included spending days at the beach, seal watching, feeding the baby goats at a local farm, and fishing, which became a true passion of hers. Jamie loved to cook and enjoyed her Sunday family dinners. She also loved being at family gatherings enjoying laughs with her family and friends and having a True Blue and a glass of Pinot Grigio in her hand.

She also worked as a beautician for Gayle’s Beauty Salon, which was a family owned business. Jamie was known to give the best perms in town.

Jamie was also known to be feisty, determined, hardworking, generous, kind, funny, strong, courageous, and always had a smile on her face no matter what life threw at her. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always providing for her family.

Jamie was predeceased by her husband Kevin, survived by her siblings, Petty, Saundra and Richard, and predeceased by her other siblings Beverly and James. She loved her siblings dearly and always had an abundance of laughter when they were together. She is also survived by her five children: Kevin (Anderson), Darren (Tom), Patrick (Kim), Brendan (Sarah), and Kelly (Steven).

Her nine grandchildren, Brianna, Elizabeth, Christian (Kyra), Jaden, Dillon, Ava, Aiden, Kevin, and Elsie. And her great grandchild, Margaret. Jamie is also survived by her first husband and friend Pat and her caregiver and longtime friend Magdelena Suarez.

Jamie’s funeral mass was held on Feb. 21 at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays before she was interred at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Cemetery in Southampton.