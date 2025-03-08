Josef Klee of Shelter Island Remembered for Commitment to Social Justice

Josef Klee

Josef Klee of Shelter Island, who worked at the United Nations, died on Feb. 11. He was 90.

Born in Papenburg, Emsland, Germany, he attended high school and later studied economics and business administration at the universities of Hamburg and Munich. In 1965, he earned a PhD from the University of Munich.

Josef’s first position was with a German trade organization before joining an American management consulting firm.

In 1975, he was recruited as one of the first German for a position in the Office of Personnel at the United Nations, where he played a crucial role in reforming the UN personnel system.

Throughout his career at the UN, he was assigned to several other management positions within the bureaucracy.

After his retirement, Josef joined the Holy See (Vatican) as a volunteer advisor and delegate. During this time, he established the PAX Romana office at the United Nations with some UN friends to study and promote social justice issues at the international level.

He also served as an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University and St. Thomas University in Miami, publishing several books and numerous articles on international topics.

In 1980, Josef and his wife Uda built a house on Wade’s Beach, where he enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with friends, particularly Walter Hemann, who visited Josef’s hometown of Papenburg several times.

Josef Klee will be remembered for his dedication to his career, his contributions to international social justice, and his passion for teaching and writing. He leaves behind a legacy of love, commitment, and cherished memories.

The family received friends on Feb. 21 at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery on Shelter Island.