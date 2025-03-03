Play Review: A Rousing 'Ring of Fire' Circles Theatre Three

The cast of “Ring of Fire” at Theatre Three

Say the name Johnny Cash and it evokes an outspoken, hard living, troubled figure that became the voice for the downtrodden in America. Through his activism and songs, he shed light on prominent issues including the need for prison reform and helping those who maybe didn’t “walk the line” to be given a chance to return to society.

Cash’s deep concern for people who were struggling is a direct reflection of his own struggles. Born into poverty to cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas, he found solace in gospel music. After his four-year stint in the Air Force in Germany, Cash returned to the United States where he quickly made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter, but the demons of his youth never left him.

Cash rose to prominence in the 1950s during the rockabilly scene in Memphis, Tennessee and became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His signature black clothes gave him the nickname “the Undertaker” and “the Man in Black.” He was a crossover artist spanning the musical genres of country music, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel. But his dark side played out with hard-partying and addiction to drugs and alcohol. With the help of his second wife, June Carter Cash, he made peace with his issues. She died on May 15, 2003 at age 73, and he followed her soon after, dying on September 12, 2003 at the age of 71.

This tragic hero is celebrated in the musical Ring of Fire which predominately comprises songs that drive the story. The songs are mainly written by Cash with contributions from others including Maybelle Carter, June Carter, Woody Guthrie and Kris Kristofferson. The weaving of these lively, foot-stomping and sometimes soulful ballads tells the narrative of his life. Included in the play list are “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “The Man in Black” and “Hurt.” Though Cash was involved in the initial stages of creating this musical, he never saw it completed.

Ring of Fire was conceived by William Meade and created by Richard Maltby, Jr. who also directed the Broadway production which opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 12, 2006 and received a limited run.

Now this jukebox musical comes to Theatre Three in Port Jefferson under the skillful direction of Christine Boehm who has assembled a dynamic cast that is called upon to sing, dance and act — and four even play instruments. While there is no one actor who directly plays Johnny Cash, three actors play facets of Cash’s life. Michael Mandato, who is dressed in black, seems the closest representation of Cash with his smoldering persona, rich vocals and guitar playing. Kyle Breitenbach, with his impressive deep bass vocals and guitar playing, is reminiscent of Cash’s signature sound. Dan Schindlar’s “A Boy Named Sue” is such fun and he, too, plays guitar. The multi-talented Jeffrey Hoffman has added to his usual role of musical director by taking on a character that sometimes plays piano, accordion and keyboard. The band is upstage center driving the music forward with precision.

Ryan Van Nostrand is exuberant and appears to be embracing the audience with his smile as he invites us along for this ride. Both Cassidy Rose O’Brien and Tina Ann Aurora have gorgeous voices and offer heartfelt performances. O’Brien’s portrayal of June Carter Cash is touching. A standout is the teaming of Schindlar and Cassidy on a rousing “If I Were a Carpenter.” When Aurora and Nostrand perform “I Still Miss Someone,” they create an emotional moment. The company’s a cappella rendition of “Daddy Sang Bass” shows off their tight harmonies.

Kudos to Randall Parsons for creating a fluid set that easily transitions from one vignette into the next. Steve Barile, Jr. compliments the feeling of each song through his lighting design. Tim Haggerty’s sound is crisp and level. Christine Boehm takes on costume design as well as directorial duties. Her Act I styles are pure country representing Cash’s early days in the south with Act II coming in as more glamorous to fit Cash’s life in the limelight.

On opening night, the joy of this cast was so infectious that it spread through the audience who responded with an enthusiastic standing ovation at curtain call. So, kick your heels up and do-si-do down to Theatre Three in Port Jefferson for a rousing Ring of Fire. Playing now through March 30.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100. theatrethree.com

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is a playwright and author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund and Madison Weatherbee The Musical. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.