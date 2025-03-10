Recipe: Learn to Make Ed's Clubhouse Cheesecake Flan

Looking for a delicious recipe to enjoy after dinner? The Clubhouse invites you to dive into their Ed’s Clubhouse Cheesecake Flan, and believe us, it will be gone fast!

Ingredients:

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

12 oz evaporated milk

12 oz Philadelphia cream cheese

5 whole eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1.5 cups white sugar

To cook

Preheat oven to 350° F for 15 min minimum

Pour sugar in small pot and heat on medium heat till it begins to turn a light brown tint

Make sure you tilt the pot, so the sugar covers all surface areas. Once you have achieved light brown color, remove from heat.

Next blend evaporated milk, vanilla extract, condensed milk, and cream cheese in a blender and blend until smooth.

Now place mixture in a non-stick bunt pan (preferably) or any non-stick pan appropriate for cakes and oven use, secure top with aluminum foil and place in a bigger pan with room temperature water. Lastly, place both containers in oven at 350° F for 90 minutes.

After the elapsed time, remove from oven and let cool completely.

After cool, flip over to expose the caramel and serve.

Garnish with caramel sauce and a pinch of salt.

See more of what The Clubhouse has to offer at clubhousehamptons.com.