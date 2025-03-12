Riverhead Bans Signs at Meetings

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard during a public hearing focusing on easing zoning restrictions that would allow more pot dispensaries to open in the Town of Riverhead, held at Riverhead Town Hall, February 21, 2024, (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The Riverhead Town Board has banned the use of signs, signboards, posters and the distribution of flyers inside Riverhead Town Hall during the panel’s meetings, drawing ire from community advocates.

The resolution also reduced individual’s comment on resolutions and public comments from five minutes to three minutes. Many Riverhead residents spoke against the adoption of this resolution.

“Such instruments serve to distract, disrupt and/or obstruct viewing of the meeting and given the opportunities to speak before the Town Board on a variety of matters do not substantively contribute to the business of the Town Board,” the resolution states.

Riverhead resident Cindy Clifford said that “not everyone is comfortable speaking publicly,” and cited glossophobia — fear of public speaking — as a reason the Board should reconsider the resolution. Glossophobia affects around 40% of the population, according to the National Social Anxiety Center.

“Prohibiting residents from holding up a sign robs them of being able to contribute their opinions,” Clifford said. “Thereby limiting their participation in our local government.”

Clifford suggested that the Board regulate residents with signs to the back of the room to avoid disturbing other residents, rather than prohibiting signage altogether.

Resident John McAuliff said that he views the prohibition of signs as a politically motivated move, limiting the expression of independents and Democrats in front of a Republican-led Board. He added that “for better or for worse, Riverhead is a one-party town.”

McAuliff said he doesn’t believe that the Board’s true motives are to limit meeting disruptions, but instead to restrict visual opposition circulating in the local press. “People usually have small signs, they pick them up and put them back down,” McAuliff said. “It’s certainly not impossible for people sitting in back of them to see or hear.”

“I think what you are doing is trying to limit the impact of opposition to the positions the Board is inclined to take,” he added.

McAuliff also advocated for a provision that only Riverhead residents be allowed to speak at Town Board meetings. “You are our Board, this is our town, this is our tax money,” he said.

Council member Kenneth Rothwell said he disagreed, stating that meeting attendees who may be affected by projects happening in Riverhead’s borders also need to be heard. “They have a right to come and speak,” Rothwell said. “That’s what free speech is all about.”

The Board’s resolution comes right before this year’s annual Sunshine Week, which will run from March 16 to March 22. Sunshine Week has historically been a nonpartisan collaboration among groups in journalism, civic, education, government and private sectors to highlight the importance of open government and public records.

“It is unfortunate that the town board feels it is necessary to limit the ability of the public to express themselves at meetings by reducing the amount of time they can speak and by banning the display of signs,” said Paul Wolf, president emeritus of the New York Coalition for Open Government, in an email. “We need more public input at town board meetings, not less.”

Despite heavy opposition to Resolution 230 from town residents, the Board adopted it unanimously and without further comment.

While no legal action against the new rules have been taken, residents spoke up about their disappointment in the Board’s decision.

“We now have legislation in the Town of Riverhead where voices are being restricted,” said Toqui Terchun, president of the Calverton Civic Association. She added, “It is an issue of free speech. Mr. Rothwell and Mr. (Robert) Kern, you have both voted against that.”