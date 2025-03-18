Southold Historical's 'Ten Squared' Exhibit Seeks 2025 Submissions

Southold Historical Museum is seeking submissions for their 2025 Ten Squared art exhibition

Southold Historical Museum is bringing back its popular Ten Squared Exhibit and Sale this summer to benefit the museum and local artists. And in preparation, they are asking artists to submit art for the show, which has an “At the Seaside” theme and will run in the heat of the high season, from July 1 to August 31.

The theme centers on life by the North Fork waters. “Living near the water can be a unique and enriching experience, offering a blend of natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and a distinct lifestyle,” the museum explains in their call for artists, released Monday afternoon, March 17, adding, “Themes might include water sports, surfing, swimming, sailing, kayaking and fishing, beach combing, sunbathing and picnicking. Or, coastal aquaculture, local traditions, and seafood cuisine, along with wildlife, birds, marine creatures, and coastal erosion or conservation issues.”

Artists are invited to submit up to three works measuring 10” x 10” without frame — hence the “Ten Squared” title. All mediums are accepted, artworks should be dry and ready to hang with a label on the back with artist name, title and medium using the submission form found on Museum’s website, southoldhistorical.org.

Finished 10” x 10” works are due in the Historical Society office at the Prince Building, 54325 Main Road, Southold by Friday, June 6. They ask that artists drop off works during office hours (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) from Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6. Late works will not be accepted.

As in past years, artwork will be offered for sale on the Historical Museum’s website for $100, half of which will benefit Southold Historical Museum and half goes to the artist if sold. Artwork must be retrieved if unsold or it will be recycled.

For more information, email art@southoldhistorical.org or call 631-765-5500. Submission forms can be printed at southoldhistorical.org.