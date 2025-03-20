Stranded Dolphin Dies in East Hampton

This dolphin died on Feb. 14, 2025.

A Risso’s dolphin died after it was found stranded on Little Albert’s Landing Beach in East Hampton on Valentine’s Day, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Four DEC officers responded to the scene and moved the dolphin for evaluation with assistance from members of the New York Marine Rescue Center, but the dolphin died soon after, authorities said.

The Atlantic State Marine Conservation Society conducted a necropsy that indicated the adult male dolphin had succumbed to a possible viral infection and a parasitic infection in its lungs and liver.

Its worn teeth and scarring on its 9.5-foot carcass also indicated the mammal was likely older, emaciated, and had no presence of food in its digestive tract, authorities said.

To report a marine mammal that appears sick or injured, call the New York Stranding Hotline 631-369-9829.