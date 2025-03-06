Acclaimed Violinist Gil Shaham Performs Beethoven with Palm Beach Symphony

Violinist Gil Shaham with Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, Photo: IndieHouse Films

Palm Beach Symphony, led by Music Director Gerard Schwarz, recently welcomed acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham to perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61.

Noting that it was “composed during a revelatory and prolific time in Beethoven’s life between 1804 to 1806 while simultaneously experiencing profound deafness,” Palm Beach Symphony notes that “Beethoven’s sole Violin Concerto is transformative in form, style and virtuosity.”

An American phenom and one of the foremost violinists of our time, Shaham brought the concerto to life. “I have known Gil Shaham since his student days in New York and I have happily worked with him for many years,” Maestro Schwarz says. “He is one of the great violinists of his generation. Every piece that he plays he’s done with thoughtfulness, sincerity, deep musical understanding and excellent command of the instrument.”

Shaham regularly gives recitals and appears with ensembles on the world’s greatest concert stages and at the most prestigious festivals. His 2016 recording 1930s Violin Concertos Vol. 2 as well as his 2021 recording of Beethoven and Brahms Concertos with The Knights were nominated for Grammy Awards. A recipient of the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant (1990) and Avery Fisher Prize (2008), he was named “Instrumentalist of the Year” in 2012 by Musical America.

Maestro Schwarz also led Palm Beach Symphony in the program that includes Bohemian composer Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, aka “Titan,” one of the most original First Symphonies in music history and Mahler’s most popular work. “Mahler’s first symphony is so full of folk material, beautiful lines and nature sounds,” Maestro Schwarz says. “The flute sounds like a bird and the brass sounds like a Klezmer band, a style of Jewish folk music. The audience was enveloped in great and very powerful music.”

A pre-concert performance featured Bak Middle School of the Arts’ string ensemble under the direction of Nancy Beebe.

The Masterworks concerts continued at the Kravis Center with Garrick Ohlsson, piano on March 2. Anne-Marie McDermott, piano is coming April 8, and a bonus seventh “Encore” concert featuring Kevin Kenner, piano is coming May 19.

The Symphony will also present informal and informative Lunch and Learns on Thursdays, April 3 and May 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Maestro Schwarz in the Symphony’s conference room located in the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties building, 700 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet lunch catered by SandyJames Fine Food & Productions and a selection of wines curated by Palm Beach Symphony sponsor Private Cask Imports. They will learn about the subject matter and composer performing at the upcoming concert, while enriching their concert experience. Tickets are $125 and complimentary valet parking will be provided.

The complete 2024-2025 Palm Beach Symphony Season schedule and tickets are available at palmbeachsymphony.org or by phone at 561-281-0145 and at the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 100, West Palm Beach.