Your East End Summer Camp Guide for 2025

Summer camp is a great way to encourage your kids to enjoy summer in the outdoors rather than behind a screen

Summer camps offer kids and teens a chance to explore new interests, build confidence, and create unforgettable memories — all while having fun in the sun rather than on a screen. Whether your child is into science, sports, the arts, or outdoor adventures, there’s a program out there to match every passion. Here’s a guide to some of the top summer camps on the East End where your child can learn, grow, and thrive this season!

EAST END SUMMER CAMP GUIDE

Camp Mona

Camp Mona offers a dynamic and enriching summer experience for children ages 0–5. With a flexible schedule—from three days to ten weeks—Camp Mona is designed to meet the needs of every family. This summer features exciting new additions, including enhanced sports and swim programming led by a new Sports Director, and creative exploration in state-of-the-art Art and Music Studios. Campers enjoy daily kosher, nut-free meals and snacks prepared on-site, and participate in a wide range of activities including STEM, athletics, and Jewish education, with weekly Shabbat celebrations. Located on a spectacular outdoor campus, the camp includes a pool, sports courts, playgrounds, and more, creating an unforgettable summer of fun, learning, and friendship. The Hampton Synagogue, 154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-0534, thehamptonsynagogue.org

YMCA

For those who want their children to create new friendships while also remaining physically active, the YMCA in East Hampton does exactly that. At the Y, between June 30 and Aug. 22, camps will be available for kids ages 3 to 15. Camps at this location are split up into three different groups: sports camp, pre-teen camp and teen camp. Those in the sports camp will only attend once a week, those in the pre-teen camp attend twice a week and finally, those in the teen camp attend three times a week. This summer, four different sessions will be held. The first begins on June 30 and the last starts on Aug. 11. All sessions run for two weeks except the final session, which only lasts one week.2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

Westhampton Beach Arts Academy

This academy has various camps running from July 7 to Aug. 22. Although they are all theater camps, each week will bring something unique as those who are participating learn and perform a different show. Camps vary in age groups from ages 6 to 17. 76 Main Street Westhampton Beach, secure.whbpac.org

Ross School Summer Camps

Campers have the flexibility to choose from a wide variety of engaging programs that encourage curiosity, teamwork and personal growth. STEM enthusiasts can dive into robotics and coding with the Vex Robotics System, where they’ll design, build and program robots while developing problem-solving skills. Those with a passion for the arts can explore visual arts, experimenting with painting, drawing, sculpture and fashion design, while performing arts campers will gain confidence in music, dance, drama and even filmmaking. For young athletes, the multisport program offers expert coaching in soccer, basketball, baseball and more, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship through skill-building sessions and friendly competitions. Nature lovers can join the Naturalist Explorers program, where they’ll study local wildlife, hike scenic trails and participate in hands-on experiments in the Ross School’s gardens and science labs.739 Butter Lane. Bridgehampton, ross.org/summer/camp

Hampton Baseball Camp

At these week-long summer camps athletes between the ages of 4 to 14 will have the opportunity to participate in full day or half day camps starting on June 16 and ending on Aug. 29. Softball camps for the same age group will also be available. 36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Camp Shine

Camp Shine is offering a variety of summer camps for both children and entire families. One of their camps will only run in June, while the rest will span from early June to late August. There is something for everyone, whether you are 20 months or 13 years old. Activities include music, crafts, outdoor play and more. 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, shinenyc.net/services/hamptons-summer-camps

Brookhaven Country Day Camp

BCDC is hosting its camps this summer between June 30 and Aug. 22. Junior Camp is available for those between preschool and 3rd grade while Senior Camp is open for 3rd to 9th graders. BCDC is offering a CIT program for 9th and 10th grade students. Every child will be required to wear a camp shirt every day.79 Long Island Avenue, Yaphank, brookhavendaycamp.com

Bay Street Theater

Kicking off a variety of camps for different age groups over the summer is “My Favorite Tales,” a weeklong camp for children ages 4 to 7 scheduled for the week of July 7. That weekend offers another camp titled “My Life: The Musical” open to children ages 9 to 12. The week of July 14 a camp is being offered for 9- to 12-year-olds titled “Improv Squad.” Scheduled for the week of July 21 is an “On Camera Intensive,” a second camp called “The Magic of Marionettes” led by Kim Profaci of The Modern Marionette Company, and another “Improv Squad.” The week of July 28 features two camps: One for students 4 to 7 that provides lower elementary students with the basics to learn musical theater, the second is another On Camera Intensive session. Marionette camp also returns the week of Aug. 4. 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, baystreet.org/education/kids-camps

The Actors Garage

This camp offers classes over the summer for students ages 4 to 23 on acting for TV, film and commercials, improv, musical theater, standup comedy and more. This summer there will be three different camps offered, all taught by Ann Gray Graf. The first camp starts on June 30 and is for ages 9 and older. The second camp begins on July 7, is titled “Moana Jr.,” and is open to ages 7 to 18. The final camp listed, “Cinderella,” will start on July 21. 1355 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, theactorsgarage.com