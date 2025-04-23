Manorville Pedestrian Killed by East Hampton Driver in Crash

An East Hampton banker struck and killed a pedestrian in Manorville in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Thomas Regan, a 64-year-old Manorville resident, was crossing Route 111, just north of Chapman Boulevard, at approximately 5:40 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound 2024 Porsche driven by 58-year-old Robert Ziemer, police said.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the the crash, and Ziemer’s Porsche was impounded for safety check, but police said the driver, who was uninjured, did not appear to be intoxicated.

Regan was pronounced dead at the scene.