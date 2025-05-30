Alexa Ray Joel Calls Out Her Internet Trolls

Alexa Ray Joel walks in a Tamara Mellon creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES – Tags: FASHION SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Alexa Ray Joel is making it clear she’s had enough of cyber trolls. The singer-songwriter – daughter of Hamptons residents Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley – took to social media to call out the persistent wave of online comments critiquing her appearance.

“Just a girl who’s sick n’ tired of the endlessly vapid ignorance, slander, sexism, stupidity & misogyny online,” she wrote. “Why does our society hate women so much? Do better!”

In a longer post, the 39-year-old performer addressed speculation about plastic surgery, confirming that she’s only had one procedure: a nose job. “That’s the only surgical procedure I’ve had done,” she said. “I’m actually VERY proud to be as natural, healthy and confident as I am — given the amount of slanderous & hypercritical s–t slung at me through the years.”

She criticized the relentless obsession with women’s appearances, calling it “deeply sad” that critics rarely acknowledge women’s personality, talent, or substance. “The older I get, the more appalling it is,” she added. “What a sad society for women who wish to be seen and heard for who they are – not just ridiculed and objectified for what they look like.”