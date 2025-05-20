Duck Walk, Pindar National Director Peter Balsamo Talks Rose Soiree

Duck Walk National Director Peter Balsamo

Duck Walk, Pindar wines are coming to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Duck Walk, Pindar National Director Peter Balsamo talks about his career, wine trends and what he’s bringing to this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

How did you get into this line of work?

I always juggled multiple roles—bartending and hosting events in bars and nightclubs at night, while holding down a full-time job in wine retail during the day. While attending college in Manhattan, I continued working at a shop, and that’s when I was offered a full-time position at Peconic Bay Winery to help grow their brand in the city. That moment was a turning point—I chose to leave college and fully commit to what I often call “joining the circus” of the wine and spirits industry.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

I see a dozen… but if I gave them all away now, I’d ruin the surprise.

What is your favorite wine?

A slightly chilled red Burgundy. Premier Cru for that everyday elegance, Grand Cru when it’s time to treat and not cheat myself.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Besides my family and friends, I draw the most inspiration from my team at the winery and vineyards. This industry isn’t easy, and on the toughest days, it’s their dedication and passion that fuel me.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

For me, admiration isn’t reserved for big names it’s for anyone who brings real passion to what they do. It’s not about the paycheck, it’s about raising the bar, no matter where you stand in the industry.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

I don’t touch the winemaking itself, so I can’t claim any unique cellar rituals but I do keep our winemaker, Erik Bilka, in my constant thoughts and prayers. He hears this all the time, but he’s 99.9% of the reason I came back to work in Long Island Wine Country. After tasting through his wines a few years ago, I told the Damianos family, ‘Sign me up.’ The region’s had its ups and downs with winemaking, but Erik changed the narrative. As for me on the business side, I’ve got plenty of superstitions… but that’s a whole other story.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Of course, we’ll be pouring our signature Pindar Rosé, but I’m especially excited to debut our newest releases — Southampton Rosé and Southampton Bubbly Rosé — just in time for Dan’s Taste.

duckwalk.com

pindar.net