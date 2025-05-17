Jane Helen Krieger Has Died at 78

Jane Helen Krieger

Jane Helen Krieger, 78, died on Feb. 25, after a sudden recurrence of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

As a confidante and sage role model, Jane’s loving, giving nature and unconditional acceptance of her friends and family earned her a beloved place in countless hearts.

Jane graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Brooklyn College, where lifelong friendships formed.

The close-knit circles grew into an extended, multigenerational family, with Jane at its heart. Jane went on to earn a Master’s in Government and International Relations from George Washington University and later an MBA from New York University.

Her distinguished career included serving as a Project Manager at NYC Housing and Development Administration, followed by a decade as a Policy Analyst at The Legal Aid Society in New York City. Jane victoriously broke the corporate glass ceiling, when she joined Grenadier Realty Corp as president. There, she led a team managing scores of residential properties, including Starrett City, for nearly 27 years.

Following her career at Grenadier Realty Corp, Jane established herself as a respected housing consultant serving a diverse clientele.

Jane’s commitment to service extended beyond her professional life. She served 10 years on the board of the Brooklyn-based Center Against Domestic Violence, which worked to prevent family violence and promote the well-being and economic independence of women and children.

She also was a passionate patron of the arts, working and serving on several boards. In the early 1990’s, Jane helped Eric Hawkins find a dance studio for his company, and then joined the classes as a student.

For over 25 years, she held a summer subscription to the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

In recent years, Jane spent most summer weekends at the Perlman Music Camp on Shelter Island and never missed the annual Gala and Concert.

Politically active her entire life, Jane tirelessly championed equality, civil rights and democratic causes, contributing, going door-to-door, writing postcards and making phone calls.

Jane was her family’s guiding light as a stepmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Her unique ability to connect with people made everyone in her presence feel valued and important. She was unfailingly reliable — offering a hug, a shoulder to lean on, or simply being a voice on the other end of the phone when no one else seemed to understand.

Jane carried on a family legacy of hosting enormous family gatherings at her apartment, where everyone was welcomed, and friends and family melded together.

She is survived by her partner of 33 years, Neil Bersin and his daughter Erica Bersin; her brother Mitchell Krieger; nephew Max Krieger and his wife Jillian Leikauskas, niece Portia Krieger and her husband Mark Erbaugh, and their daughters Sonya and Elena Erbaugh, who brought Jane immense joy; along with numerous family members and friends who cherished her deeply.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to organizations that were dear to her heart: The Ellen Hermanson Foundation (ellenhermanson.org), MS Hope for a Cure (mshopeforacure.org), the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org), and Doctors Without Borders (donate.doctorswithoutborders.org).