Jennifer Lopez on Her Painful Summer in the Hamptons, Going Back on Tour

Jennifer Lopez, Photo: David Crotty/PMC, PatrickMcMullan.com

Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the quiet but painful summer she spent in the Hamptons last year – and why she’s finally ready to be back on tour.

In a new interview with El País, the superstar reflected on the moment she told her children, twins Emme and Max, she was divorcing husband Ben Affleck. “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’ I promised them that and I did it,” she said. “And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

Lopez, 55, canceled her tour last year and spent much of summer 2024 retreating to her Hamptons home — biking with friends, recharging with trips to the Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen, and staying largely out of the spotlight.

Now, she’s promoting Up All Night: Live in 2025, the latest tour in her 35-year career. “This is a perfect time. And I think the last perfect time was six years ago,” she said, pointedly skipping over last year’s planned tour. “I only want to go on tour when we’re going to celebrate. We’re going to have a good time.”