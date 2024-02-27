Jennifer Lopez: 15 Years of Stunning Met Gala Dresses

Jennifer Lopez celebrates “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” in tastefully revealing Ralph Lauren at the 2023 Met Gala, Photo: Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC

Well known for her show-stopping fashion, like that revealing green Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys, Water Mill icon Jennifer Lopez was recently named as one of the cochairs for this year’s 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, aka Met Gala, coming on May 6.

JLo and fellow cochairs Bad Bunny, Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth, Anna Wintour and Zendaya, will lead the annual ball to celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition — this year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code for the benefit will be “The Garden of Time.”

With this in mind, we thought we’d take a trip back in time and review Lopez’s incredible Met Gala fashions from the last 15 years or so and see how she and her team interpreted each year’s theme, starting with the earliest to latest.

15 Years of Jennifer Lopez Met Gala Looks

2006: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

JLo celebrated UK style in this classic Versace gown, which is the first of several she’s worn by the designer to Costume Institute soirees.

2007: “Poiret: King of Fashion”

In 2007, Lopez helped celebrate designer Paul Poiret — who helped influence modern fashion design and the industry as a whole — in her shimmering Marchesa dress that showed influences of ancient Rome and a 1920s flapper.

2008: “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”

Lopez wore a lovely blue, floor-length gown by Alberta Ferretti to make her statement about superheroes and fantasy in 2008.

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity”

Following a year off, Lopez brought a lot of new eyes to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad when she wore his gorgeous dress to the 2010 Met Gala.

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”

JLo honored revolutionary designer Alexander McQueen with a red Gucci dress with floral design on the shoulders in 2011.

2013: “Punk: Chaos to Couture”

Lopez took another year off in 2012, but she returned strong to the Met Gala in 2013 wearing a skin-tight leopard dress by fellow Hamptonite Michael Kors for a punk theme in 2013.

2015: “China: Through the Looking Glass”

Continuing her one-year-on, one-year-off pattern, Lopez famously posed on the Met Gala red carpet alongside designer Donatella Versace, who made this eye-popping frock for her in 2015.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

Beginning a run of back-to-back Met Gala appearances, JLo arrived with then-beau Alex Rodriguez in this flowing Valentino dress.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Taking inspo from the Catholic church, Lopez wore a stunning, beaded and bedazzled Balmain dress to the 2018 Met Gala.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Diving head-first into showy camp fashion, complete with headwear, Lopez shined in yet another Versace design at the 2019 Costume Institute Ball.

2021: “America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

A year after the pandemic shut them down in 202, the Met Gala returned in 2021, and Lopez embraced the Americana theme with a brown Western-inspired look by Montauk designer Ralph Lauren, who is among the designers who define American fashion.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

Finally, at last year’s Met Gala, Lopez wore another fabulous Ralph Lauren ensemble, also with a hat, in black and white in honor of the late, great designer Karl Lagerfeld.

No word yet on what Lopez will be wearing to represent Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and “The Garden of Time” at the big event on May 6 in NYC.

Shou Chew, Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, and Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE, will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

Visit metmuseum.org to keep up with what’s coming to the 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit this spring.