Little Charli East Hampton Brings Tasty Bites to Rose Soiree 2025

Chef Salvatore Olivella of Little Charli East Hampton

Little Charli East Hampton is bringing their Roman style pies and delicious family friendly eats to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Little Charli East Hampton owner Rob Cullen Pdiscusses his restaurant, the local food and wine scene and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Little Charli East Hampton Owner Rob Cullen

How did you get into this line of work?

Paying for college!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Team members, patrons, and our playlist.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Fast paced, quick serve food establishments that are serious about hospitality.

What is your comfort food and why?

Shepards pie always brings me back home. Being of Irish heritage, this is one of my mother’s staple dishes.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Chicken pot pie!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Pizza, meatballs, rice balls.

