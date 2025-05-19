Matthieu Perrin to Grace Rose Soiree with Miraval’s Signature Elegance

Matthieu Perrin

Renowned fifth-generation winemaker and Miraval co-owner Matthieu Perrin will attend the upcoming Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to delve into the artistry behind Provence’s celebrated rosé wines.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Perrin talks about his career, dining trends and what Miraval is bringing to this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

A Chat with Miraval Co-owner Matthieu Perrin

How did you get into this line of work?

I come from a fifth-generation winemaking family, based in the south of France, so the wine industry is literally in my blood, and I have had the great fortune to make the wine business my livelihood in international markets, and now primarily in the US. Additionally, being in this line of work has provided the great and unique opportunity to partner with other creative artists, such as the Pitt family, to create and build the Miraval brand.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

We’re seeing trends in the market of consumers increasingly favoring informal gatherings centered around lighter, aperitif style drinking, which is great as rosé plays so well into this space. Another trend is the permanence of rosé and macerated wines on wine lists and in stores. Whereas these used to be treated as more seasonal listings in the past, rosé is now on the menu and on shelves for consumers to enjoy all year long given how versatile, approachable, and food-friendly they are.

What is your favorite wine?

It’s hard to choose, because there are great wines made all over the world, but I am quite partial to Miraval rosé, as its estate is a truly magical and inspiring place and the wine itself lends to such a wide array of moments to enjoy – from having a glass as an aperitif on its own, to pairing it with various different cuisines and dishes… even some that you might not expect to have alongside rosé! Miraval stands up incredibly well to spicy and fusion cuisines, in addition to Mediterranean fare and aperitif style snacks – even fresh strawberries for dessert.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw a great deal of inspiration from spending time at the Château Miraval estate where the vines are growing and the surrounding nature, situated in a natural valley, is so beautiful and diverse – including olive trees, truffle trees, a lake, a farm, and all sorts of fresh herbs and flowers. It is a place of great history, with ruins of an ancient Roman road running through the property and a legacy of historical owners including clergy and artists.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire my own family and, more broadly, any family business. I have the privilege of working alongside two generations — nine siblings and cousins — who share responsibilities and a common vision. Continuing the philosophy of excellence established by those who came before us is both inspiring and a great responsibility. It pushes us to make no compromises when it comes to quality.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

We take great pride and always take the utmost care in preserving the freshness and longevity of our rosés by overseeing every step of the wine production process from managing the vineyards and vinification, all the way through to bottling and export. In the case of Miraval, the grapes are harvested exclusively in the morning and sorted twice. Cinsault, Grenache and Rolle are direct pressed while the Syrah is destemmed and partially made using the saignée method. The wine is then fermented and aged in temperature controlled stainless steel vats, with a small percentage seeing some time in barrel. In the case of Studio by Miraval, all varieties are direct pressed. The Cinsault and Tibouren are fermented and aged in stainless steel vats, while the Grenache and Rolle are partially vinified in tulip-shaped concrete vats with a rounded bottom. This ovoid shape gives rise to a natural convection movement that suspends the lees, creating the same effect as bâtonnage, providing excellent structure.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé and Studio by Miraval Rosé.

