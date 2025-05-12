Katie Lee to Host Rose Soiree – The Kickoff to Summer & Dan’s Taste Series

Katie Lee is hosting Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2025 Presented By Wilmington Trust

Dan’s Taste is preparing to raise a glass to the start of another unforgettable season, and this year, the celebration begins with some star power. Katie Lee Biegel, Food Network star, bestselling cookbook author, and co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, will host Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented By Wilmington Trust Memorial Day weekend, Sunday May 25, a signature summer event that blends world-class wine with effortless Hamptons elegance.

Rosé Soirée is the official kickoff event of the summer and the first in the five-part Dan’s Taste Series Presented By Wilmington Trust, a highly anticipated lineup of culinary celebrations spotlighting the best in food, wine, and lifestyle across the East End. With Katie Lee at the helm, this year’s Soirée is poised to set the tone for a season of sophistication, flavor, and fun.

Held in a picturesque outdoor setting at the Southampton Arts Center, Rosé Soirée brings together more than 20 rosé wines from around the world. From pale pink Provençal pours to bold California expressions and elegant bottles from New York’s North and South Forks, the tasting experience is as global as it is local. Guests will sip their way through selections from France, Italy and beyond.

Among the standout wines on offer is Kind of Wild Rosé, the organic and sustainably produced label founded by Katie Lee. The brand partners with small family growers across the globe to craft premium wines with purpose — focusing on regenerative farming, transparency and outstanding flavor. It’s a mission Katie is passionate about, and her rosé is a reflection of both her taste and values.

“I am thrilled to share my Kind of Wild Wines rosé at Dan’s Papers’ Rosé Soirée this Memorial Day weekend,” says Katie Lee. “I always look forward to summer in the Hamptons, and this event is the perfect kickoff to another season of great times with friends and family.”

In addition to the wines, the event will feature seasonal small plates from top local chefs, live music, and an atmosphere that captures the best of coastal summer living. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with winemakers and sommeliers, enjoy curated pairings, and bask in the laid-back luxury that defines the Hamptons.

Katie Lee’s presence as host adds a special layer of charm and connection to the experience. Known for her approachable style and love of entertaining, she’ll be sharing wine tips, behind-the-scenes insights into Kind of Wild, and perhaps even a few favorite summer recipes. With her culinary expertise and welcoming energy, Katie is the ideal ambassador for a celebration that’s equal parts refined and relaxed.

Rosé Soirée is more than just a tasting—it’s a toast to the joys of summer, the artistry of winemaking, and the spirit of community that brings people together around a shared table. As the first of five events in the Dan’s Taste Series, it launches a season of unforgettable gatherings in true Hamptons style.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly. Grab your friends, and get ready to sip, swirl, and celebrate at the Rosé Soirée—where the wine is pink, the setting is perfect, and the summer officially begins.

For tickets visit DansTaste.com