Norton Museum of Art Puts Together a Blockbuster June Lineup

With summer underway and the busy season at an end, the Norton Museum of Art isn’t slowing down this June. The museum recently announced a fantastic lineup of eclectic and exciting exhibitions, events, and hands-on activities for art lovers of all ages. From bold photography and artist-made jewelry to family-friendly workshops and jazz brunches, June 2025 at the Norton brings a wonderful intersection of creativity and culture.

At the heart of the Norton’s summer offerings are a series of brilliant exhibitions. Among them, Artists’ Jewelry: From Cubism to Pop, the Diane Venet Collection, on view through October 5, showcases an extraordinary collection of wearable art by 20th century legends, from Picasso to Warhol, bridging the divide between fine art and wearable accessories.

Photography fans will enjoy Blur / Obscure / Distort: Photography and Perception through July 20 — a compelling exploration of visual ambiguity and the power of perception in modern photography. At the same time, Laddie John Dill – Eastern Standard Time, on view through October 19, explores light, space and texture via an installation and sculptural works.

Also running through June 29 is Surroundings: Video Encounters of Nature, an immersive video installation exhibition that reflects on humanity’s connection to the natural world. And launching June 14 is Art of the Word: Calligraphy and Chinese Artists, an in-depth exploration of Chinese calligraphy and its integration into contemporary visual art, on display through November 23.

Those looking for a fun after-hours experience, Art After Dark returns Friday nights from 5–10 p.m.and transforms the museum into a hub of live music, interactive art and guided tours. With June being Pride Month, a special Art After Dark event will be held on Friday, June 20, featuring LGBTQ+ films curated by the Subtropic Film Fest, live music by DJ Nia Nova and a fabulous round of Glam Bingo with surprise performances.

The Norton also hosts lectures and conversations that delve deeper into the art on view. On June 5 and 12, art historian Dr. Nathan Timpano leads a three-part mini course titled Light, Art, and Installation, exploring the works of Laddie John Dill and his artistic influences, including the California Light and Space Movement and South American constructivists.

On June 6, a virtual Artist Talk with Lee Chun-yi will discuss his piece “Heart Sutra Landscape,” a meditative work in the new Art of the Word exhibition. And on June 27, the museum hosts a Curator Conversation with J. Rachel Gustafson on the intersection of art and jewelry, diving into the stories behind pieces in the Diane Venet Collection.

On June 14, the Norton celebrates Black history with a Juneteenth Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This intergenerational event is free and features live performances, storytelling, art-making activities, and special gallery talks focused on African American artists and history.

On June 22, the museum hosts a Sensory-Friendly Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This specially designed experience welcomes individuals with sensory needs and their families, offering exclusive early access to galleries, calming environments, and hands-on art stations.

Families can also tap into creativity at Family Studio: Roots and Rhythms, a free weekend workshop series on June 7, 21 and 28. Children ages 5–12 and their guardians are invited to participate in a gallery tour and to make art inspired by cultural traditions and musical rhythms.

For ages 16 and up, the Art with the Armory Jewelry Making Workshop on June 21 allows attendees to learn jewelry techniques inspired by artist Niki de Saint Phalle. Beginning with a Norton spotlight tour, participants will move to the Armory Art Center to cut, enamel, and polish their own charm. No experience is necessary, and all skill levels are welcome.

Finally, June offers cinematic and musical flair at the Norton. The Hollywood Gems summer film series screens Diamonds Are Forever on June 15 and Breakfast at Tiffany’s on June 29. Each screening begins at 2 p.m.

For a more leisurely experience, head to Jazz Brunch at The Restaurant at the Norton. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where a rotating lineup of local jazz artists pairs with delicious brunch and mimosas — perfect for a Sunday outing.

For full details, including tickets, prices and registration, visit norton.org or call 561-832-5196.