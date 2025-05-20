Andy Cohen Says Real Housewives of New York City Will Return

Andy Cohen attends the opening night of ‘The Wiz’ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, New York, U.S., April 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(

Amagansett resident Andy Cohen is setting the record straight on The Real Housewives of New York City after rumors swirled the franchise had been canceled.

“We are between seasons,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM show. “Last week… the Bravo execs met with 10 potential new Real Housewives of New York. This is called the casting process between seasons and it’s heavily underway.”

Speculation took off after Bravo announced upcoming seasons for Beverly Hills, Orange County, Potomac, Salt Lake City, and a new Real Housewives of Rhode Island — with no mention of RHONY.

The clarification is good news for the Hamptons, longtime home to several original cast members: Ramona Singer (Southampton), Luann de Lesseps (Sag Harbor), Bethenny Frankel (Shinnecock Bay), and frequent visitor Jill Zarin (Sag Harbor).

Even some Housewives believed the rumor. “How could you do this to me. Question Mark,” De Lesseps posted — a nod to her iconic Season 8 text-to-speech moment.

Frankel, who left the show in 2019, called it “bittersweet.” Saying on TikTok: “It is the end of an era… and for that show which was an alchemy of disaster.”