Shinnecock Lobster Factory Chef Marco Barrila Talks Rose Soiree

Shinnecock Lobster Factory is serving up seafood delights at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Shinnecock Lobster Factory chef Marco Barrila talks about his childhood in Sicily, his storied career, food inspirations and what he’s serving at this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Shinnecock Lobster Factory Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

Born and raised in Sicily. Since childhood I had a passion for being in the kitchen. I saw the happiness that food brought to people. I love humanity. I got into this line of work for the happiness of the palate.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Daily life. I draw inspiration from the evolution of food. We as chefs have to keep up with new times without forgetting the true base of good food and traditions.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The new trend is who has the best lobster roll. Everybody claims to have the best lobster roll? Who has this? What makes this? Pure ingredients and honest flavor. I travel miles to get the best of pure 100% Maine lobster poached to perfection.

What is your comfort food and why?

Pasta (spaghetti) with butter (organic) and parmesan cheese (24 months aged) reminds me of my mother.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Braciole di pesce spada with ghiotta sauce (alla ghiotta).

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Hampton’s Summer Seafood Salad (lobster, shrimp, crab tossed with mango lime mayo) On Endive.

