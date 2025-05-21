Vera Wang Party! Owner Vera Wang Talks Dan's Rose Soiree

Vera Wang Party! is bringing their fabulous Prosecco Rosé to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Vera Wang Party! owner Vera Wang talks about her going from fashion to wine, her oenophile inspirations, and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Vera Wang Party! Owner Vera Wang

How did you get into this line of work?

I began my career as a fashion editor at Vogue and later worked as a design director at Ralph Lauren. However, it was after designing my own wedding gown that I discovered my love for bridal design. This led me to open my flagship store on Madison Avenue in 1990, revolutionizing the bridal industry with contemporary designs. Entering the wine industry felt like a natural extension of my work. I’ve dedicated my life to designing how people celebrate — from their attire to their table settings. Now, with Vera Wang Party Prosecco, I’m influencing how people celebrate life’s moments

What new wine trends are you seeing?

There’s a growing trend towards wines that are both high-quality and accessible. Prosecco and rosé wines, in particular, have become a popular choice for celebrations, offering a balance of elegance and approachability.

What is your favorite wine?

I most enjoy our Vera Wang Party! Prosecco. It’s refreshing and delightful.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

For my wines, I draw inspiration from the essence of celebration itself. I wanted to create a wine that embodies joy, elegance, and the spirit of togetherness.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world?

I admire individuals who approach winemaking with passion and dedication. Winemaker Claudio Manera of Araldica Vigneti is one such person. His commitment to quality and innovation aligns with my own values. Collaborating with him on Vera Wang Party Prosecco was a natural fit.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

I approach the creation of my wines with the same meticulous attention to detail that I apply to my fashion designs. From selecting the grapes to designing the bottle, every step is thoughtfully considered to ensure the final product reflects the essence of celebration.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Our amazing Vera Wang Party! Prosecco Rosé, of course!

verawangparty.com