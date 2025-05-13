William Greenberg Desserts Owner Carol Becker Talks Rose Soiree

William Greenberg Desserts owner Carol Becker

William Greenberg Desserts is bringing decadent delights to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, William Greenberg Desserts owner Carol Becker talks about her career, dining trends and what she’s bringing to this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Get tickets to Rosé Soirée and more Dan’s Taste events visit DansTaste.com

William Greenberg Desserts Owner Carol Becker

How did you get into this line of work?

I have always loved to bake ever since my grandmother taught me as a child. It’s very calming for me. This is a career change for me from corporate and I find it so much more fulfilling

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Mostly from travel when I try new flavors and spices.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am working on a vegan line for the bakery.

What is your comfort food and why?

I always go to Hummos and pita.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Love to bake challah.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Our classic black-and-white cookies and thinking of another surprise.

wmgreenbergdesserts.com