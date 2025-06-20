Baron's Cove Chef Zackary Graham Talks Red, White & Brews

Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham

Baron’s Cove is bringing their delicious food to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham about his culinary inspiration, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

A Chat with Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham

How did you get into this line of work?

I started as a dishwasher at 16. I was hooked instantly. I fell in love with working in kitchens and decided that this was the life path I wanted to take.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

There are certainly Chefs who I admire. Massimo Bottura, Stefano Secchi, Ronnie Emborg, Daniel Boulud to name a few that certainly serve as inspiration for me. However, when it comes to the food that I am cooking I try to let nature be my guide. I use the seasons to help curate our menus and we emphasize a focus on putting a creative spin on high quality local produce, seafood and game that Long Island has to offer.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am noticing a lot of chefs focusing on simplicity and quality, especially in the area. I am seeing a lot of establishments putting a focus on serving simple classics with elegant flair.

What is your comfort food and why?

I have always had a soft spot for smoked brisket. You can’t go wrong with NY-style pizza either.

What is your favorite dish to make?

At Barons, we serve a really lovely Roasted Long Island Duck Breast that is my favorite to cook right now. We are very fortunate to get beautiful jumbo white asparagus, foraged brown hon shimeji mushrooms, local Long Island duck breast and fresh black summer truffle to utilize on this dish. We are fortunate enough to work with vendors who can consistently supply us with some of the best quality products on the East Coast. We get local farmed Sour Cherries we turn into a gastrique that we then use to season our house-made duck jus. This dish represents everything that is spectacular about Long Island cuisine and showcases how we honor those ingredients here in the restaurant.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Montauk Red Prawn Risotto. We use these local prawns in a lot of dishes at barons, and in my opinion they are some of the best quality in the world. We are really excited to share this dish that shows off such a unique and fantastic product that is sourced 30 minutes away from the restaurant emphasizing our farm to table philosophy.

