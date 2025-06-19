Stony Brook Medicine's East Hampton Emergency Department Debuts Ahead of Summer Surge

A new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department ER

Just in time for the busy summer season, Stony Brook Medicine has officially opened its state-of-the-art East Hampton Emergency Department, bringing world-class emergency care to the heart of the Hamptons.

Located at 400 Pantigo Place, the new 22,000-square-foot facility offers 24/7 access to advanced services for residents, workers, and visitors in East Hampton, Amagansett, Springs, Montauk, and Sag Harbor.

“Every private room, every piece of equipment, and every workflow is designed to ensure the highest possible standard of care for our neighbors, family, friends, and guests,” said Emily Mastaler, chief administrative officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. “The addition of the East Hampton Emergency Department not only assures urgent care for this community but also strengthens our continuum of care.”

The opening marks a major milestone in a years-long initiative by the Southampton Hospital Foundation and Stony Brook Medicine to bridge a critical gap in emergency services on the South Fork. Licensed by Stony Brook University Hospital, the standalone emergency department offers hospital-level care in a community-based setting, meaning patients no longer have to travel long distances in an emergency.

Staffed by board-certified emergency physicians, nurses and clinical professionals from Stony Brook Medicine, the new facility mirrors the capabilities of a full hospital ER, all within a sleek, modern and comforting environment designed to ease the stress of emergency care. It features 12 private exam rooms with advanced cardiac monitoring, a trauma-ready resuscitation room, two isolation rooms, and designated spaces for pediatric, OB-GYN, and ophthalmologic emergencies. All rooms are equipped to handle a wide range of critical conditions, ensuring that patients receive timely, comprehensive treatment close to home.

For patients with non-life-threatening needs, a fast-track treatment area helps streamline visits and reduce wait times. Imaging and diagnostics, including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray, are all available on-site, along with a full lab for immediate testing. This ensures rapid diagnosis and decision-making for both urgent and non-urgent cases.

Every room was designed with privacy, safety and efficiency in mind. The facility layout was developed to support smooth patient flow from triage to treatment. Soothing interiors, intuitive design and thoughtful touches make the space welcoming for patients of all ages. If hospital admission is needed, patients can be transferred immediately via on-site ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

“We thank our donors for their generosity and commitment to this ambitious project,” said Jim Forbes, who chairs the Southampton Hospital Association and the East Hampton Emergency Department Campaign Committee. “More than $32 million has been raised to date, and we are grateful for the $10 million state grant made to Stony Brook University Hospital, as well as the unwavering support of the Town of East Hampton and its residents.”

The Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department is located at 400 Pantigo Place, East Hampton. For more information, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.