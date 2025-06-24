Fire & Smoke BBQ NY Joins Dan's Red, White & Brews

Fire & Smoke BBQ NY is coming to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to Fire & Smoke BBQ NY chef Samuel Alleyne about his culinary inspiration, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

A Chat with Fire & Smoke BBQ NY Chef Samuel Alleyne

How did you get into this line of work?

While having a knack for numbers and becoming a certified public accountant, my love for cooking was not far behind. At backyard and holiday functions, I could often be found cooking and manning the grill. I have always been passionate about cooking and what initially started as a hobby, very quickly turned into a way of life. I am a self-taught pitmaster, using skills and authentic ingredients from the South. I have been involved in several barbecue events that have included assisting Pitmaster Chris Lilly and Big Bob Gibson at both New York City’s Big Apple BBQ as well as at Memphis in May’s World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest, where Big Bob Gibson has had twelve first place finishes in the pork shoulder category and won grand champion five times. Because of that I now cook at a few events in NYC as well as travel the country to compete in cook-off competitions.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I love incorporating skills and authentic ingredients from the South, where you find a melting pot of flavors and inspirations.

What new food trends are you seeing?

In terms of food trends there is a push for fusion cuisine that caters to all parts of the globe. Consumers are wanting and exploring new and exciting flavors from around the world. These dishes include indulgence from India, Asian, and Latin culinary traditions.

What is your comfort food and why?

Every and anything pasta. Can never go wrong, plus a world of endless limitations.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Favorite dish to make is pork belly on bao buns.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

I plan on serving smoked brisket sliders.