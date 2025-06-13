Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer Talks Red, White & Brews

Adam Kaufer

Grace & Grit is bringing their epic catering food to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to Grace & Grit chef Adam Kaufer about his culinary inspiration, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

A Chat with Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer

How did you get into this line of work?

Dumb luck.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I love making new stuff. A bit of this with a little of that and a touch of the other to invent something novel, but that is still approachable and delicious.

What new food trends are you seeing?

A much deeper dive into Asian foods, beyond Ramen and Sushi, Cantonese, Thai and Korean. Exploring the bolder flavors and textures associated with those other countries’ foods.

What is your comfort food and why?

Sandwiches. They work for every meal, and no matter where you go, there is always an interesting and great one to be had, with a little searching.

What is your favorite dish to make?

A perfectly assembled sandwich. All flavors and textures playing nicely together, and it needs to stay together until it’s finished, and each bite is exciting.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Ramen egg salad slider.

