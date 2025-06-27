Hungry for Hamptons: Meet the Trio Serving Up the East End’s Best Bites & Sips

Hungry for Hamptons

What began as a pandemic passion project is now a go-to guide for Hamptons foodies. Meet Lilly McCuddy, Christina Lorenc, and Grace Stephens — the creators behind Hungry for Hamptons — who are sharing their favorite eats, sips, and scenes across the East End through a hyper-local lens and perfectly curated foodie flair.

A Chat with Hungry for Hamptons

Briefly describe how your journey as a content creator began:

As three friends in our 20s with a shared love for food, atmosphere, and a chilled glass of rosé, Hungry for Hamptons started as a passion project and quickly became a platform. Launched during the pandemic, it began as a way to support local restaurants navigating a changing world – and has since evolved into a curated guide for discovering the best of the Hamptons dining and social scene!

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

We shine a light on standout dining spots and can’t-miss events that make the East End so special. We curate every experience with care and share our go-to spots (and menu items!) so our followers can enjoy the same kind of magic we’ve found in a one-of-a-kind food scene.

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your page?

We want our audience to feel like they’re in-the-know; that they have a trusted, restaurant guru giving them the inside scoop. In a saturated market of food content, we pride ourselves on a hyper-local perspective that celebrates the unique charm and culinary excellence of the Hamptons!

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

You’ll find the H4H girls at long lunches by the water (with golden hour cocktails in hand), taking an alarming amount of food pics with our friends. To us, the Hamptons is all about intentional indulgence – where every bite and every memory is meant to be savored.

@hungryforhamptons on Instagram and TikTok.