Marilyn Utz Celebrates the North Fork in Flowing Style

“Turkey Rock on Our Beach” by Marilyn Utz

This month’s Dan’s North Fork cover art, “Turkey Rock on Our Beach” is a gorgeous oil by Orient-based painter Marilyn Utz. A talented en plein air painter, Utz has created scenes from many beautiful and compelling spots around Long Island, especially the North Fork, where she lives and often shows. She currently has work on view with the North Fork Art Collective at their Greenport gallery (207 Main Street), and at Aldo’s Coffee Shop (103-105 Front Street, Greenport) in Community, a separate show curated by the North Fork Art Collective with 13 other artists.

Here, Utz spoke to Dan’s Papers North Fork about her unique style, her local roots and her experience working with the North Fork Art Collective.

A Chat with Marilyn Utz

Tell me about this cover painting, “Turkey Rock on Our Beach, Orient” – why is it “our” beach?

The painting was painted on the beach where I live — Orient by the Sea development. It is the neighborhood beach, so sort of mine, therefore “our beach.”

Can you tell me about your process and how you found this style of very loose, flowing paintings? Have you painted in a realistic style before?

Realistic I am not — although I do have work in that style done at the university — but I just like to go out and sit in a beautiful spot on Long Island and paint. I work on the whole painting at the same time, catching light or a movement. And definitely finishing the work early as to not overwork it.

What does the North Fork mean to you as an artist?

I grew up here as a summer girl in Greenport at the 67 steps, where at 10 years old I saw a group of artists painting on the beach…and I said to myself ..”that is what I want to do.” Now, I have lived in Orient for 45 years and this is my favorite place to paint.

You’ve been showing with the North Fork Art Collective. Can you talk a little about that experience?

It is a wonderful location and atmosphere, and Kara (Hoblin, the founder) is amazing and helpful not only with showing work but also connecting with other artists. She has provided a great opportunity for many local artists including myself.

Do you have any exhibitions or projects coming up this summer or beyond?

I have some paintings at the Mermaid shop in the Old Harbor on Block Island. I also have artwork in The North Fork Art Collective all summer.

Where else can people find your work in-person or online?

You can reach out directly to me at 631-323-2748 or email at candyfly6@aol.com or you can visit the North Fork Art Collective at 207 Main Street in Greenport, or online at northforkartcollective.com.

Do you have anything else to add?

My favorite spot to paint is at the point at Orient Point. Maybe we will meet there.