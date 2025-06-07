Northwell Health Leads East End Walk

Brianna Stefanidis-Development Assistant PBMC, Kevin Kruger-Patykidz NY Kimberly Goff Chelsea and Emily Kravitz Kimberly Goff Chip Lamphier and Alfalfa-Mattituck North Fork animal welfare league Kimberly Goff Peggie Staib-largest fundraiser for the walk Kimberly Goff Darrien Garay, organizer Kimberly Goff Dr. Robert Melé-NNP, Jill Donnelly-Nursing Director, Dr. Patricia Melé-NNP, Dr. Julie Gonzales-Chair of OBGYN PBMC, Dr. Scanlon-OBGYN, Christine Walker, NNP Kimberly Goff Emilie Roy Corey (chair of foundation board – Center for Women & Infants & Dr. Susan Lee (chief of breast surgery) Kimberly Goff Holly Fischer, director of infection prevention Kimberly Goff Jayla and Nick Cebollos-Photo Booth LI Kimberly Goff Jeff Brett, Alexas Hashim Kimberly Goff Jennifer Burns-Peterson, assistant food, and nutrition director Kimberly Goff Mary Stark (VP of development and external affairs-PBMC), Nicki Santos, Marie Arturi (foundation board-PBMC) Kimberly Goff Mike Dispersio, Riverhead Cider Company Kimberly Goff Nidir Mohammed Kimberly Goff Peggie Staib-largest fundraiser for the walk Kimberly Goff Rachel Goodall-founder, Stroller Strong Mamas, Lynn Marzano Kimberly Goff Raúl Montufar, Jonathon and Marta Troyan, Nick Ficaro, Lianna Troyan, Jessica and Annalise Ficaro, Nora Sadecki Kimberly Goff Sean Mohammed, Gary Garay-relationship managers, Four Leaf Kimberly Goff Shanelle Brown, Jacksiry Vargas (ER Nurses Kimberly Goff Terry, Johnnie (breast cancer survivors) Rachel and Jacqui Gorga Kimberly Goff Vinny DeMarzo Kimberly Goff

Northwell Health hosted its East End Walk & Family Fun Day at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead, drawing community members together for a day dedicated to promoting health and wellness.

The event featured a walk through the vineyard, accompanied by live music, food trucks and a kid’s zone.