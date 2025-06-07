Event & Party Photos

Northwell Health Leads East End Walk

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/07/2025

Brianna Stefanidis-Development Assistant PBMC, Kevin Kruger-Patykidz NYKimberly Goff

Chelsea and Emily KravitzKimberly Goff

Chip Lamphier and Alfalfa-Mattituck North Fork animal welfare leagueKimberly Goff

Peggie Staib-largest fundraiser for the walkKimberly Goff

Darrien Garay, organizerKimberly Goff

Dr. Robert Melé-NNP, Jill Donnelly-Nursing Director, Dr. Patricia Melé-NNP, Dr. Julie Gonzales-Chair of OBGYN PBMC, Dr. Scanlon-OBGYN, Christine Walker, NNPKimberly Goff

Emilie Roy Corey (chair of foundation board – Center for Women & Infants & Dr. Susan Lee (chief of breast surgery)Kimberly Goff

Holly Fischer, director of infection preventionKimberly Goff

Jayla and Nick Cebollos-Photo Booth LIKimberly Goff

Jeff Brett, Alexas HashimKimberly Goff

Jennifer Burns-Peterson, assistant food, and nutrition directorKimberly Goff

Mary Stark (VP of development and external affairs-PBMC), Nicki Santos, Marie Arturi (foundation board-PBMC)Kimberly Goff

Mike Dispersio, Riverhead Cider CompanyKimberly Goff

Nidir MohammedKimberly Goff

Rachel Goodall-founder, Stroller Strong Mamas, Lynn MarzanoKimberly Goff

Raúl Montufar, Jonathon and Marta Troyan, Nick Ficaro, Lianna Troyan, Jessica and Annalise Ficaro, Nora SadeckiKimberly Goff

Sean Mohammed, Gary Garay-relationship managers, Four LeafKimberly Goff

Shanelle Brown, Jacksiry Vargas (ER NursesKimberly Goff

Terry, Johnnie (breast cancer survivors) Rachel and Jacqui GorgaKimberly Goff

Vinny DeMarzoKimberly Goff

Northwell Health hosted its East End Walk & Family Fun Day at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead, drawing community members together for a day dedicated to promoting health and wellness.

The event featured a walk through the vineyard, accompanied by live music, food trucks and a kid’s zone.

