Recipe: Learn to Make Summer Burrata from Baron's Cove

Summer burrata from Baron’s Cove (Cape Resorts)

Looking to elevate your summer gatherings? Baron’s Cove has just the thing — chef Zackary Graham’s Summer Burrata. This seasonal appetizer is a fresh, crowd-pleasing favorite that’ll have your guests coming back for seconds.

Summer Burrata from Baron’s Cove

Ingredients:

tomato jam

4oz buratta

white balsamic glaze

cherry tomatoes

basil

balsamic vinegar

olive oil

For Tomato Jam

1 quart finely chopped sundried tomatoes

1 cup cherry tomatoes

2 shallots finely diced

8 cloves garlic minced

1 cup white sugar

1 cup white distilled vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Saute the tomatoes, shallots and garlic. You don’t want color on anything, you just want it to soften up. Once fragrant, add sugar, wait for sugar to caramelize. Once sugar has started to cook, add vinegar into the pot and stir. Let this cook down until your entire mix has a syrup consistency and resembles a jam. Take off heat, adjust the seasoning as you wish and transfer to container to cool.

For Bruchetta

Mix balsamic vinegar and olive oil to your preference. Typically, a 2.5:1 ratio of olive oil to balsamic is perfect. Quarter cherry tomatoes and toss in your balsamic mixture, salt and pepper to taste. Add fresh chopped basil at the end.

To plate place a dab of white balsamic drizzle on your plate. Set the burrata on top of the glaze. Set a nice scoop of your tomato jam next to your burrata and top off with your fresh bruschetta tomatoes.

Enjoy with fresh bread, crackers or toast points. If you want to bring it to the next level, fry some fresh basil for a crispy garnish.

Visit caperesorts.com/barons-cove