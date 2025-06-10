Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine Cofounder Jose Castillo Talks Dan’s Red, White & Brews

Ruta Oaxaca chef Felipe Arellano

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine is bringing their delicious food to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4 weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine cofounder Jose Castillo shares his career history, culinary inspiration, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

Speaking with Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine Cofounder Jose Castillo

How did you get into this line of work?

Worked all my entire career since I was 13.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

People satisfaction.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Tacos.

What is your comfort food and why?

Mexican cuisine, because of the history, culture, and freshness.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Mole, complex and rich and delicious.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Chicken tacos and pork tacos.

rutaoaxacamex.com