Sean Robert Logan Remembered as Well-Regarded Hampton Jitney Employee

Sean Robert Logan

Sean Robert Logan, of Southampton and more recently St. Petersburg, Florida, died at age 49 on May 24 of natural causes.

He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip on April 15 – Holy Thursday 1976. At 7 lbs. 14 oz. Patricia and Paul Logan’s newborn was robust enough to withstand Long Island’s hottest Easter Sunday on record when the very young couple brought their 3-day-old boy back home to Deer Park.

For Grandpa Logan it was love at first sight. His often-hard heart softened by the arrival of his beautiful new grandson, Vincent and Dorothy Logan’s first grandchild. Sean was also embraced with an abundance of affection and attention from his mom’s side of the family. Mama and Papa Berding along with Patty’s five siblings adored the baby as did numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In 1979, Sean was blessed with a baby brother Timothy and two years after that along came Kerry, Sean’s beloved little sister.

Sean spent most of his first dozen years in Deer Park where he attended the School of Ss. Cyril and Methodius through 7th grade. Upon his parent’s divorce, Sean and his mom and brother and sister moved to Southampton, where he attended school from grades 8-12. There, he was an active member of the band and bowling team before graduating in 1994.

Sean’s mother Patty married Michael Mackey in September 1990 bringing together their four children: Sean, Tim Logan, Kerry Logan and Brian Mackey. In 1992 the family welcomed their fifth child, Dorothy Patricia Mackey, who was immediately beloved by all her siblings — none more so than Sean.

During Sean’s adolescent years, his stepdad Mickey, as he’s known to family and childhood friends, started taking the boy to work with him at Hampton Jitney. Encouraged by H.J.’s new owner J. Brent Lynch and from invaluable mentoring provided by supportive staff in The Omni, Sean learned the transportation business from the inside out, as respected professionals taught him about booking reservations, scheduling staff, and hiring rental buses.

He regularly rode from Manhattan to Montauk and back, careful not to be obtrusive. Indeed, he paid attention in a manner that belied his age; observing drivers navigate the challenges of NYC or watching attendants serving refreshments as they collected fares.

For the better part of his adult life, Sean worked in the field of transportation from NY to NV to FL, invariably advancing rapidly within whatever company hired him. Sean’s customer service and problem-solving were uniquely superb, on the job and off.

As Hampton Jitney recently posted on its Facebook page in remembrance of him, “During his time at HJ, Sean worked in different capacities, including as a Trip Host, Motorcoach Driver, and Dispatcher. His calm demeanor and friendly smile served him well in this demanding service business.” Geoffrey Lynch, President of Hampton Jitney, Inc. wrote, “Sean was very well-regarded at HJ and we were all saddened to hear about his sudden passing.”

As were hundreds more who mourn his loss in family and friendship. Sean’s legacy however lives on through his daughter Brittany Elise Logan and son Tyler James Logan. To both children he was a devoted daddy – an ever loving generously supportive father.