Southampton Cops Seek Apparent Hit & Run Driver Who Struck Pedestrian in Hampton Bays

Southampton Town Police are on the hunt for what appears to be a hit and run driver after finding an injured pedestrian on the road in Hampton Bays in the wee hours of Thursday morning, June 19.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Southampton Town Police received a 911 call of a female lying in the roadway on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays in the vicinity of Villa Paul Restaurant. According to police, officers responded and found the female unconscious with serious injuries from apparently being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance responded and transported the victim to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, police had no further comment on the victim’s status or any description of the vehicle in question, but they said more information would be forthcoming as they receive it.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this case please call 631-702-2230 or 631-728-3400.