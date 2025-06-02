The Suffolk Is Set to Rock in Riverhead for Summer 2025

The Suffolk in Riverhead

Riverhead is more than just the gateway to the Twin Forks – it’s home to the world class entertainment venue The Suffolk. Make a day in the area – whether it’s in the Hamptons, wine country, the Long Island Aquarium, and more – extra special by closing it out with one of The Suffolk’s many great summer offerings this year.

The Suffolk Summer 2025 Schedule

Spread Eagle

Friday, June 6, 8 p.m.

NYC’s own streetmetal legends return with their signature raw power and gritty sound.

Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Journeyman, the only nationally touring Eric Clapton tribute band, delivers a powerhouse performance of Clapton’s greatest hits.

Talking Dreads

Friday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Talking Heads classics get a reggae makeover when Mystic Bowie, the “Head Dread,” brings his high-energy fusion of roots reggae, ska, and lover’s rock to the stage.

Lotus Land

Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m.

Experience the power and precision of Rush live with Lotus Land, the premier American tribute to the legendary Canadian trio.

Mambo Night with Tito Puente Jr.

Friday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Latin music’s king with Tito Puente Jr., son of the legendary Tito Puente. Known for his infectious energy and devotion to his father’s iconic mambo and Latin jazz sounds, Tito Jr. brings exhilarating rhythms and passion to the stage.

The Doo Wop Project

Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Take a musical journey with The Doo Wop Project as they trace the evolution of doo-wop from its street-corner roots to today’s biggest hits.

Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney

Friday, July 11, 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Experience the music of Paul McCartney in this dynamic multimedia concert featuring Tony Kishman, hailed as “The Quintessential Paul McCartney.”

Arrival From Sweden

Sunday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Experience the ultimate ABBA tribute with Arrival From Sweden, one of the world’s most popular and successful ABBA tribute bands.

The Hit Men

Friday, July 18 – 8 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate rock concert with The Hit Men, a group of legendary musicians who have played with rock icons like Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Billy Joel, Elton John, and more.

Yacht Rock Gold

Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Set sail for a smooth night of feel-good classics with Yacht Rock Gold, delivering all your favorite hits from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, featuring songs by the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and more.

Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience

Friday, July 25 – 8 p.m.

Strangelove delivers a pitch-perfect tribute to Depeche Mode, recreating the band’s iconic sound and style with stunning accuracy.

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute

Saturday–Sunday, July 26–27 – 8 p.m.

Get ready to groove with Bee Gees Gold, the ultimate tribute to the iconic harmonies and disco moves of the Bee Gees. Featuring John Acosta as Barry Gibb and backed by a full live band.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Sunday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

Step into a musical time machine with the Magic & Moonlight Tour, where today’s hits are reimagined in vintage styles like jazz, swing, and Motown. It’s a dazzling, decade-spanning celebration.

The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show

Saturday, August 9 – 8 p.m.

The Edwards Twins bring legendary stars to life in this dazzling Vegas-style tribute, featuring jaw-dropping impersonations of icons like Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, and more.

A Bronx Tale: The One Man Show Starring Chazz Palminteri

Sunday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

See the show that started it all! Chazz Palminteri brings 18 unforgettable characters to life in his original one-man play, the powerful and personal story that inspired the hit film and Broadway musical.

Ruthie Foster

Friday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.

Experience the soulful voice of Grammy-winning Ruthie Foster, whose blues, gospel, and folk-infused songs have captivated audiences worldwide.

Matt Schofield

Sunday, August 24 – 8 p.m.

Join award-winning British blues guitar virtuoso Matt Schofield for a night of unforgettable music.

The Suffolk is located at 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. For tickets, call 631-727-4343 or visit thesuffolk.org.