2025 Guide to Hamptons & North Fork Public Golf Courses

Golf at Hamptons and North Fork public courses this summer

Golf has long been part of the fabric of summer on the East End, but costly and often difficult to attain club memberships, like Maidstone and The Bridge, just aren’t possible for many visitors. Thankfully, the Hamptons and North Fork have a brilliant array of public golf courses that offer stunning vistas and a mix of accessible and challenging play for the novice or expert.

HAMPTONS PUBLIC GOLF COURSES

Montauk Downs State Park

Designed by Robert Trent Jones, this 18-hole course is famous for its difficulty, with wind currents from the ocean and bay changing conditions daily. The course reserves walk-ups only the first hour of every day and for two foursomes every hour. Advance tee times may be reserved via the online reservation system. Electric golf carts and pull carts are available for rent. The driving range is open dawn to dusk except Wednesdays when it closes at 4:30 p.m. Putting green and clubhouse amenities including restaurant and bar, locker rooms and restrooms are available. Open seven days. 50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/golf

Poxabogue Golf Center

Popular for its renowned professional golfing instruction, this over 60-year-old local institution offers nine holes and an expansive driving range. All tee times must be reserved online, lessons and junior camp are available, and residents of Southampton and East Hampton Towns receive a special rate for golf. A clubhouse, Fairway Restaurant, pro shop and restrooms are available. Open seven days weather permitting. 3556 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-0025, poxgolf.com

Sag Harbor State Golf Course

Surrounded by picturesque woods, bluffs and wetlands in the Barcelona Neck Natural Resources Management Area, this 9-hole course can be played as 18 holes. The pro shop supplies golf carts, pull carts and clubs for rent, and vending machines offer snacks and cold beverages, and restrooms are available on site. Reservations are required and can only be made within 24 hours of tee time. 683 Barcelona Point Road, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2503, parks.ny.gov/golf/17/details.aspx

NORTH FORK PUBLIC GOLF COURSES

Cedars Golf Club

Designed by Russel Case, this nine-hole, par three course features five ponds creating several water hazards for extra challenge. Reserve online and pay in advance not required, but encouraged for specific tee times and convenience. Cedars Kids camp starts June 30, registration now open. Pro shop, indoor golf simulator, pull cart and club rental, and restrooms available. Open seven days. 305 Cases Lane, Cutchogue. 631-734-6363, cedarsgolfclub.com

Cherry Creek Golf Links & The Woods at Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Golf Links is famous for its signature hole 18, a challenging 644-yard, par six with deep gullies on the left, an uphill climb and sand traps near the putting green. The Golf Links offers a driving range, while a separate course, The Woods at Cherry Creek (631-506-0777, thewoodsatcherrycreek.com), across the street at 967 Reeves Avenue does not. Golf carts are available for rent. Patrons should arrive 15 minutes before their reserved tee time. The 19th Hole restaurant and bar is open. Pro shop and restrooms available. Open seven days. 900 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com

Indian Island Country Club

This 18-hole, 6,506-yard Suffolk County golf course, designed by William F. Mitchell ASGCA, features beautiful views of Peconic River. Like other municipal courses, Indian Island offers reservations online through the county Green Key system. Pro shop, putting green, driving range, restaurant and bar, golf carts rentals and restrooms available. 661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead. 631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com

Island’s End Golf Club

Long Island Sound views are plentiful at this bucolic 18-hole course, adding to its undeniable North Fork charm. The golf course and driving range are open, as is the Island’s End Bar & Grill restaurant. Reservations can be made online or by phone, and walk-ups are permitted. Motorized carts can be rented, lessons and pro shop available. A limited number of 2025 memberships are also currently up for grabs, though you do not have to be a member to play here. Open seven days. 5025 Route 25, Greenport. 631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com

Sandy Pond Golf Links

The nine-hole Sandy Pond course (which can be played as 18 for a small extra fee) offers par three holes great for beginners and experts practicing their short game. Parking and starting building were all renovated and upgraded this fall, and a new clubhouse is also underway. Tee times are on a first come, first served basis, but you may call to check weekend wait times. Wednesdays are for league play: Men’s league is already underway, and women’s league begins June 4. Pull carts and golf clubs are available for rent, they sell some fun merch and mini-golf was just added this year. Email sandypondlinks@gmail.com for additional info. Open seven days. 1521 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. 631-660-8368, sandypondlinks.com

Shelter Island Country Club

Operating for more than 120 years, this nine-hole course, known locally as “Goat Hill,” covers 2,512 yards of widely varying terrain and has seven blind holes to keep things interesting. “The Goat” offers golf cart, pull cart and club rentals. The 1901 Grill restaurant and bar has great views and a covered porch. Restrooms, clubhouse and pro shop, are also available, and visitors can enjoy the driving range, tournaments, a junior golf program and more events all summer. Tee times should be reserved online. Memberships are not required, but can be had for very reasonable fees. Open seven days a week, weather permitting. And don’t miss their annual Hickory Golf Classic tournament in August! 26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0416, shelterislandcc.org