Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Opens Riverhead Location

Angela and Steven Siliato at their new Ben & Jerry’s Riverhead shop

Just in time to beat the summer heat, the Siliato family launched their Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop in Riverhead with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the town last weekend, July 11-13.

Angela and Steven Siliato and their children Gianni, Mia and Marco brought their sweet dreams to life when they decided to open the latest addition to the Vermont-based ice cream chain known for such quirky and iconic flavors as Chunky Monkey, Cherry Garcia, Half Baked and plenty more.

“Steve grew up in a family that owns a liquor store in Miller Place. When we started dating, I took a liking to the business, and I work in retail pharmacy myself, so we wanted to look into our own adventure,” Angela Siliato says. “We stumbled across one that piqued our interest, we found out it was a chain, and that was that! We had to do an interview in Vermont, then they had to approve our location. Riverhead was our spot — it’s home.”

Though the Riverhead location is the newest Ben & Jerry’s on the East End, there is also a shop in Westhampton Beach. Around the island, the chain operates in Patchogue and Huntington. They have a handful of additional locations around NYC, including one in Yankee Stadium, and there are more than 500 storefronts open nationwide.

Open noon to 10 p.m. for an afternoon treat or a late-night bite, the Riverhead Ben & Jerry’s offers a variety of allergen-friendly options (including non-dairy, gluten-free, and vegan ice cream) on the menu.

Siliato shares about their flavor rotation, “Every day I crave something different! I was into Mint Chocolate Chunk yesterday, the other day it was Dulce Delish.”

The Riverhead Ben & Jerry’s encourages sampling, according to Siliato. “We have flavors you can’t get at the [grocery] store, so I always say to ask for a sample,” she says.

After the weekend-long grand opening celebration filled with merchandise giveaways and plenty of free samples, the Siliatos have plans to connect with vendors, try out catering and start on custom ice cream cakes.

“Next week [July 18] starts Alive on 25, so we’ll be a part of that for the next couple weeks,” Siliato adds. “We’re looking to see what’s out there. There’s a lot to look forward to!”

Riverhead Ben & Jerry’s is located at 87 East Main Street in Riverhead. For more information, visit benjerry.com/riverhead, email benandjerrysofriverhead@gmail.com or call 631-284-9629.