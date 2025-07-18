Cameron Diaz Collabs with Stella McCartney on Avaline Wine Bottle

Cameron Diaz celebrating her Avaline 4 Year Anniversary Dinner in the Hamptons in 2024

Cameron Diaz doesn’t make many public appearances these days, but when she does, she does it in style. On July 12, the actress-turned-winemaker gathered a crowd of star names in the Hamptons to toast two major moments: the fifth anniversary of her organic wine label Avaline and a new limited-edition rosé bottle designed by Stella McCartney.

The longtime friends teamed up for the collab, with Amagansett resident McCartney reimagining Avaline’s French rosé in a sleek design. “Partnering with Stella – a true pioneer in sustainable fashion and a longtime friend – felt like a natural extension of everything we believe in,” Diaz said.

The celebration drew a polished East End crowd: Drew Barrymore (who sold her Sagaponack home last year), Andy Cohen, Emma Roberts, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Alexandra Daddario, Gucci Westman, Hannah Bronfman, and legendary artist Jeff Koons were all on hand for the sun-soaked affair.

Guests sipped Strawberry Basil Spritzes and Avaline x Stella McCartney rosé while grazing on vegan bites and mingling by the water.